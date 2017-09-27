AVENTUS8 FLOWER D-8 D-9 THC-P BLEND Bubba Kush 10G

by Zaleaf
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Strain: Bubba Kush (Sativa)
Type: D-8 D-9 THC-P BLEND Flower
Quantity: 10g
Lab-Tested: Tested for purity and potency

Introducing the finest quality THC-P Flower, known for its exceptional taste and potent effects. Each premium flower bud is meticulously crafted to contain the perfect blend of THC-P, Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, and CBD.

Bottle Contains : 10G of the finest quality flower.

About this strain

Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain from Florida that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush moved out to Florida along with OG Kush, where it flourished and became a classic and fueled many generations of strains including Kush Mints, and later, Wedding Cake.

 

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
