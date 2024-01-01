Blunts Caviar Sauce Crunch Berries Hybrid Torch THC-A Infused Pre Rolls 4.4g 2 Count

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Dive into a bowl of your favorite childhood cereal with Crunch Berries. This flavor captures the essence of crispy, fruity cereal mixed with creamy milk, creating a deliciously balanced vape for breakfast lovers. Experience convenience with our pre-rolled Caviar Sauce Blunts, generously packed with 2.2g of high-quality THC-A Infused flower. Type: Hybrid Capacity: 2.2g per Blunt Quantity: 2 Blunts per pack Blend: Caviar Sauce Blend Main Cannabinoids: THC-A

About this strain

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs in Hollywood, FL. Our mission is to provide our community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, and delta-8, to deliver the most effective results.
Notice a problem?Report this item