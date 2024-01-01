Blunts Caviar Sauce Space Cake Hybrid Torch THC-A Infused Pre Rolls 4.4g 2 Count

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this strain

Blast off into flavor hyperspace with Space Cake. Indulge in the rich and decadent taste of freshly baked cake infused with hints of vanilla and a sprinkle of intergalactic sweetness, making every puff a cosmic delight. Enjoy the ease of pre-rolled Caviar Sauce Blunts, each containing a generous 2.2g of top-tier THC-A Infused flower. Type: Hybrid Capacity: 2.2g per Blunt Quantity: 2 Blunts per pack Blend: Caviar Sauce Blend Main Cannabinoids: THC-A

About this strain

Space Cake, also known as "Space Age Cake," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GSC Forum Cut Cookies with Snow Lotus. Space Cake offers a creamy flavor profile you expect from a cookies strain, backed up by bright notes of fruit and berries. In terms of effects, Space Cake produces an uplifting high that leaves you wondering if your feet are touching the ground. Space Cake was originally bred by Bodhi Seeds.

Questions about Space Cake

Is Space Cake an indica or sativa?

Space Cake is a hybrid strain with both indica and sativa qualities.

How does Space Cake make you feel?

Space Cake makes you feel happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

How does Space Cake taste?

Space Cake tastes nutty with notes of vanilla and berries.

What terpenes are in Space Cake?

Space Cake features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to Space Cake?

Strains similar to Space Cake include Tropicana Cookies, Platinum Cookies, and Bubba Kush.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs in Hollywood, FL. Our mission is to provide our community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, and delta-8, to deliver the most effective results.
