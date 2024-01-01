Satisfy your sweet tooth with the nostalgic taste of Berry Blow Pop. This flavor combines the juicy burst of mixed berries with a hint of candy sweetness, delivering a delightful and unforgettable vaping experience. Caviar Sauce Blunts come pre-rolled and ready for your enjoyment, boasting 2.2g of premium THC-A Infused flower. Type: Sativa Capacity: 2.2g per Blunt Quantity: 2 Blunts per pack Blend: Caviar Sauce Blend Main Cannabinoids: THC-A
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs in Hollywood, FL. Our mission is to provide our community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, and delta-8, to deliver the most effective results.