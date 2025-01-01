Dive into the world of indulgence with our Extreme Chocolate Brownies, an unparalleled delight for chocolate enthusiasts. Experience the extraordinary richness of these brownies, crafted to redefine your chocolatey cravings. Every mouthful unveils an intense cocoa symphony, harmonizing chewiness and a luxurious melt-in-your-mouth sensation. Elevate your dessert experience with our Extreme Chocolate Brownie, a masterpiece designed to captivate those who seek an exceptional chocolate indulgence. Treat yourself to a moment of unparalleled delight, where each bite is an exquisite journey into the world of intense flavors.



Ingredients : Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Flavor), Egg Whites, Margarine, Sugar, Enriched Bleach Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Lecithin (Sunflower), Full Spectrum Extract Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (<0,3% by weight), Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THC-P) and Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THC-A), Contains 2% or less of Ascorbic Acid and Potassium Sorbate (as a preservative). Allergen Information: This product is manufactured in a facility that processes other products which may contain soy, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts and eggs, may contain trace amounts of all of the above.

