Description

Embark on a flavor adventure with our Brownie S’mores, where chocolate brownies meet the nostalgic charm of marshmallows. Indulge in the rich, fudgy decadence of our brownies, perfectly complemented by the marshmallows. It’s a delightful fusion of textures and tastes that captures the essence of a classic campfire treat. Treat yourself to the irresistible combination of chocolatey bliss and marshmallow magic.



Ingredients : Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Flavor), Egg Whites, Margarine, Sugar, Enriched Bleach Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Lecithin (Sunflower), Marshmallows (Corn syrup, sugar, modified cornstarch, dextrose, water, contains less than 2% of gelatin, tetrasodium pyrophosphate (whipping aid), natural and artificial flavor, blue 1.) Full Spectrum Extract Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (<0,3% by weight), Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THC-P) and Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THC-A), Contains 2% or less of Ascorbic Acid and Potassium Sorbate (as a preservative). Allergen Information: This product is manufactured in a facility that processes other products which may contain soy, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts and eggs, may contain trace amounts of all of the above.

