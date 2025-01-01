About this product
Description
Embark on a flavor adventure with our Brownie S’mores, where chocolate brownies meet the nostalgic charm of marshmallows. Indulge in the rich, fudgy decadence of our brownies, perfectly complemented by the marshmallows. It’s a delightful fusion of textures and tastes that captures the essence of a classic campfire treat. Treat yourself to the irresistible combination of chocolatey bliss and marshmallow magic.
Ingredients : Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Flavor), Egg Whites, Margarine, Sugar, Enriched Bleach Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Lecithin (Sunflower), Marshmallows (Corn syrup, sugar, modified cornstarch, dextrose, water, contains less than 2% of gelatin, tetrasodium pyrophosphate (whipping aid), natural and artificial flavor, blue 1.) Full Spectrum Extract Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (<0,3% by weight), Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THC-P) and Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THC-A), Contains 2% or less of Ascorbic Acid and Potassium Sorbate (as a preservative). Allergen Information: This product is manufactured in a facility that processes other products which may contain soy, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts and eggs, may contain trace amounts of all of the above.
Embark on a flavor adventure with our Brownie S’mores, where chocolate brownies meet the nostalgic charm of marshmallows. Indulge in the rich, fudgy decadence of our brownies, perfectly complemented by the marshmallows. It’s a delightful fusion of textures and tastes that captures the essence of a classic campfire treat. Treat yourself to the irresistible combination of chocolatey bliss and marshmallow magic.
Ingredients : Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Flavor), Egg Whites, Margarine, Sugar, Enriched Bleach Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Lecithin (Sunflower), Marshmallows (Corn syrup, sugar, modified cornstarch, dextrose, water, contains less than 2% of gelatin, tetrasodium pyrophosphate (whipping aid), natural and artificial flavor, blue 1.) Full Spectrum Extract Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (<0,3% by weight), Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THC-P) and Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THC-A), Contains 2% or less of Ascorbic Acid and Potassium Sorbate (as a preservative). Allergen Information: This product is manufactured in a facility that processes other products which may contain soy, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts and eggs, may contain trace amounts of all of the above.
Brownie S’mores Chocolate THC-A + THC-P & Delta 9 THC 300mg
ZaleafBrownies
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Description
Embark on a flavor adventure with our Brownie S’mores, where chocolate brownies meet the nostalgic charm of marshmallows. Indulge in the rich, fudgy decadence of our brownies, perfectly complemented by the marshmallows. It’s a delightful fusion of textures and tastes that captures the essence of a classic campfire treat. Treat yourself to the irresistible combination of chocolatey bliss and marshmallow magic.
Ingredients : Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Flavor), Egg Whites, Margarine, Sugar, Enriched Bleach Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Lecithin (Sunflower), Marshmallows (Corn syrup, sugar, modified cornstarch, dextrose, water, contains less than 2% of gelatin, tetrasodium pyrophosphate (whipping aid), natural and artificial flavor, blue 1.) Full Spectrum Extract Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (<0,3% by weight), Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THC-P) and Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THC-A), Contains 2% or less of Ascorbic Acid and Potassium Sorbate (as a preservative). Allergen Information: This product is manufactured in a facility that processes other products which may contain soy, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts and eggs, may contain trace amounts of all of the above.
Embark on a flavor adventure with our Brownie S’mores, where chocolate brownies meet the nostalgic charm of marshmallows. Indulge in the rich, fudgy decadence of our brownies, perfectly complemented by the marshmallows. It’s a delightful fusion of textures and tastes that captures the essence of a classic campfire treat. Treat yourself to the irresistible combination of chocolatey bliss and marshmallow magic.
Ingredients : Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Flavor), Egg Whites, Margarine, Sugar, Enriched Bleach Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Lecithin (Sunflower), Marshmallows (Corn syrup, sugar, modified cornstarch, dextrose, water, contains less than 2% of gelatin, tetrasodium pyrophosphate (whipping aid), natural and artificial flavor, blue 1.) Full Spectrum Extract Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (<0,3% by weight), Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THC-P) and Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THC-A), Contains 2% or less of Ascorbic Acid and Potassium Sorbate (as a preservative). Allergen Information: This product is manufactured in a facility that processes other products which may contain soy, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts and eggs, may contain trace amounts of all of the above.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item