Cookie & Cream Cookie Mushroom THC-A + THC-P 10,000mg

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
About this product

We hope you’re as excited about the Cookie & Cream Mushroom as we are. It’s a fun, delicious, and high-quality treat that’s perfect for chill occasion. Don’t wait, give it a try and experience the delightful taste of cookie and cream in every bite!
About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
