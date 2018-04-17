DELTA-8 VAPE CARTRIDGES SUPER LEMON HAZE

by Zaleaf
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Aventus Delta-8 vape cartridges feature full spectrum cannabinoid and terpene blends conceived to give you the maximum effects.

1000mg full oil
950 mg total cannabinoids
5% terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, or other cutting agent
derived from Natural hemp grown in California, Pennsylvania, and Colorado
Delta-8 THC is a strong cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.

Product Description

Description: Battery and breath-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material.
Flavor: Lemon Haze
Sativa
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Polycarbonate
Ingredients: Natural Spectrum Delta-8 THC oil and Lemon Haze terpene.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
