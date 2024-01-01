Firecracker Gelato Hybrid Torch THC-A Infused Pre Roll 2.5g

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Torch THC-A Pre-Rolls | 2.5g Thes Torch THC-A Firecracker Pre-Rolls are changing the industry because of the potency of THC-A. THC-A or Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid is one of the major compounds found in traditional cannabis. This THC-A is hemp derived and provides the same effects as cannabis yet it is federally legal under the 2018 farm bill act because it contains less than .3% delta-9 thc. THC-A turns to delta-9 THC when it is decarboxylated (heated). Each of these potent Torch Firecracker pre-rolls features 2.5 grams of premium indoor THC-A flower. These pre-rolls are hand finished which makes for a great user experience. Currently these pre-rolls are offered in five different strain specific flavor profiles. They come in sativa, indica, and or hybrid. Torch THC-A Pre-Roll Strains Available Options:

Pink Champagne (Indica) | Platinum OG (Indica) | Purple Haze (Sativa) | Rainbow Gelato (Hybrid) | Sour Diesel (Sativa) | White Runtz (Hybrid)
Additional Product Information
2.5 Gram THC-A Pre-Roll
Strain Specific Flavor Profiles
2018 Farm Bill Compliant
Intense Potency and Great Flavor

About this strain

Firecracker is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the classic OG Kush X Sunset Sherbet strains. Firecracker has a sweet and fruity aroma with notes of cotton candy and gas. Firecracker is 23-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Firecracker effects include relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Firecracker when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by Cresco Labs, Firecracker features flavors like candy, fruity, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Firecracker typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel calm and happy while enjoying its sweet and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Firecracker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs in Hollywood, FL. Our mission is to provide our community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, and delta-8, to deliver the most effective results.
Notice a problem?Report this item