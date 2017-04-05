Firecracker Pink Champagne Indica Torch THC-A Infused Pre Roll 2.5g

by Zaleaf
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Torch THC-A Pre-Rolls | 2.5g Thes Torch THC-A Firecracker Pre-Rolls are changing the industry because of the potency of THC-A. THC-A or Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid is one of the major compounds found in traditional cannabis. This THC-A is hemp derived and provides the same effects as cannabis yet it is federally legal under the 2018 farm bill act because it contains less than .3% delta-9 thc. THC-A turns to delta-9 THC when it is decarboxylated (heated). Each of these potent Torch Firecracker pre-rolls features 2.5 grams of premium indoor THC-A flower. These pre-rolls are hand finished which makes for a great user experience. Currently these pre-rolls are offered in five different strain specific flavor profiles. They come in sativa, indica, and or hybrid. Torch THC-A Pre-Roll Strains Available Options:

Pink Champagne (Indica) | Platinum OG (Indica) | Purple Haze (Sativa) | Rainbow Gelato (Hybrid) | Sour Diesel (Sativa) | White Runtz (Hybrid)
Additional Product Information
2.5 Gram THC-A Pre-Roll
Strain Specific Flavor Profiles
2018 Farm Bill Compliant
Intense Potency and Great Flavor

About this strain

Pink Champagne, also known as "Ken's Kush," "Phantom," "Wow Kush," and "Ken's Phantom" is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Granddaddy Purple with Cherry Pie. Pink Champagne offers buzzy effects that land behind the eyes and emanate outward. Medical marijuana patients and consumers tell us this strain helps with symptoms related to migraines and physical aches and pains. Pink Champagne features a mixed grape and berry flavor profile. One toke of this strain and you will be imbued with weighted eyes and a desire to be on your sofa. This strain is best enjoyed during the evening hours or as a pre-bedtime sleep ritual. Pink Champagne was originally bred in the Bay Area by Ken Estes.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs in Hollywood, FL. Our mission is to provide our community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, and delta-8, to deliver the most effective results.
