GORILLA GLUE D8 PRE-ROLL SMOKEABLE

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

Our THC-A premium flower Pre-Roll contains 2 Grams of Premium Indoor THC-A Flower. Naturally infused and is all Natural Hemp Derived Flower.

Joints per Pack: 1
Container: Resealable plastic container tube
∆9THC Content 0.03%

About this strain

Grape Gorilla Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Vino OG. Grape Gorilla Glue is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Gorilla Glue effects make them feel relaxed, euphoric, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Gorilla Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and headaches. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Grape Gorilla Glue features an aroma and flavor profile of grape, butter, and tobacco. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Gorilla Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item