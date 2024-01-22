About this product
About this strain
You know how some strains have names that have nothing to do with the plant’s profile? This isn’t one of those. Blue Cherry Gelato is a new, ice-cool hybrid strain from THC Design, with blue-tinted buds to match. The berry-blasted, dough-laced terps come from a mix of its Blue Nerdz and Lemon Cherry Gelato parent strains that express in limonene, myrcene, and linalool. These also contribute to Blue Cherry Gelato’s soothing, couchlock effects; take a blueberry-flavored load off. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.