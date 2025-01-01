About this product
MagicSod Zen Gummies offer a premium blend of CBD and THC, delivering a balanced and enjoyable experience for relaxation and well-being. Each gummy contains 20mg of CBD and 10mg of THC, carefully formulated to provide a gentle yet effective effect.
These gummies come in a refreshing Green Apple flavor, offering a deliciously tangy and slightly sweet taste that makes each bite enjoyable. With 15 gummies per pack, the total cannabinoid content reaches 450mg, ensuring long-lasting use.
Magic Sod Zen Gummies are perfect for those looking to unwind, ease stress, and achieve a sense of calm while still maintaining clarity and focus. Whether you are an experienced user or new to CBD and THC products, these gummies provide a convenient and discreet way to enjoy the benefits of cannabinoids.
Made with high-quality ingredients, these gummies are carefully crafted for consistency and potency, ensuring a premium experience with every dose.
MAGICSOD ZEN CBD-THC GUMMY 450MG - GREEN APPLE
ZaleafGummies
About this product
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
