Catch the wave with Mochi’s Hawaiian Punch Gummies, your ticket to a tropical taste paradise! These gummies pack a powerful punch of flavors inspired by the lush islands of Hawaii. Each chew delivers a burst of fruity goodness, blending classic tastes like pineapple, mango, and a hint of coconut for a truly exotic experience. Perfect for those moments when you crave a fruity escape, Hawaiian Punch Gummies are like a mini-vacation in every bite. Ideal for sharing with friends or savoring solo, these gummies bring the spirit of aloha right to your taste buds.
Pectin, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Citric Acid, MCT Oil, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavor, FD&C Red No.40, FD&C Yellow No.6, FD&C Blue No.1, Purified Water, Proprietary Nootropics Blend (Cordyceps, 5-HTP, Chaga, Rhodiola Rosea, Ashwagandha, Lion’s Mane, Phenylethylamine Hydrochloride, and Cyanocobalamin (B12).)
MOCHI MUSHROOMS GUMMIES - Hawaiian Punch
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
