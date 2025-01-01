About this product
Dive into the deliciously intriguing world of Mochi’s Lychee Berries Gummies, where sweet meets sour in a symphony of flavor! Bursting with the juicy richness of ripe berries and the distinct tart zing of lychee, these gummies offer a tantalizing taste adventure that’s sure to delight your palate. But let’s tackle the real question – how on earth do you pronounce “Lychee”? Is it “LEE-chee”? “LIE-chee”? No matter how you say it, these gummies bring everyone together in agreement on one thing: they’re absolutely irresistible!
Pectin, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Citric Acid, MCT Oil, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavor, FD&C Red No.40, FD&C Yellow No.6, FD&C Blue No.1, Purified Water, Proprietary Nootropics Blend (Cordyceps, 5-HTP, Chaga, Rhodiola Rosea, Ashwagandha, Lion’s Mane, Phenylethylamine Hydrochloride, and Cyanocobalamin (B12).)
MOCHI MUSHROOMS GUMMIES - Lychee Berries
ZaleafGummies
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
