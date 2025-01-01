About this product
Escape to paradise with Mochi’s Passion Guava Gummies, where the lush sweetness of passion fruit meets the exotic tang of guava in a delightful tropical fusion. These gummies capture the essence of an island getaway, enveloping your senses in a wave of fruity flavor that’s both refreshing and invigorating. Crafted for those who love to indulge in the unique and the extraordinary, each gummy is a burst of sunny flavors, promising not just a treat for your taste buds but a mini vacation for your spirit. Whether you’re lounging at home or on the move, our Passion Guava Gummies bring a slice of tropical heaven to your day.
Pectin, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Citric Acid, MCT Oil, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavor, FD&C Red No.40, FD&C Yellow No.6, FD&C Blue No.1, Purified Water, Proprietary Nootropics Blend (Cordyceps, 5-HTP, Chaga, Rhodiola Rosea, Ashwagandha, Lion’s Mane, Phenylethylamine Hydrochloride, and Cyanocobalamin (B12).)
MOCHI MUSHROOMS GUMMIES - PASSION GUAVA
ZaleafGummies
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
