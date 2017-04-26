PINEAPPLE D8 PRE-ROLL SMOKEABLE

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
Our THC-A premium flower Pre-Roll contains 2 Grams of Premium Indoor THC-A Flower. Naturally infused and is all Natural Hemp Derived Flower.

Joints per Pack: 1
Container: Resealable plastic container tube
∆9THC Content 0.03%

About this strain

Pineapple, also known as "Pineapple OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel

About this brand

Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
