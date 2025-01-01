Strike Diamond 2G Pre Rolls, an exceptional offering for those who seek unparalleled potency and flavor in their cannabis experience. 2 Gram Premium THC-A Pre-Roll with Diamond THC Crystals.



Crafted to deliver a robust and intensely satisfying session, these pre rolls are infused with naturally-derived terpenes that enhance the flavor and aroma, creating a sensorial experience that is as delightful as it is potent. The inclusion of terpenes not only enriches the taste but also contributes to a more nuanced and enjoyable high, complementing the powerful effects of the THCA diamonds.



Each pre roll is carefully wrapped in high-quality RAW paper, known for its natural and unrefined qualities, ensuring a pure and consistent burn. This choice of paper preserves the authentic flavors and potency of the cannabis, allowing you to experience the full profile of the strain.



Compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill

2G of flower infused with THC-A

Indoor flower,

3 strains

Third-party lab tested

Made in the USA with industrial hemp

