Tyson 2.0 THCP Blend Pre-Rolled Blunt Babies - 8-Count



8 mini pre-rolls per tin

100 mg blend of THCP, THCA, HHCP, and Delta 8 per blunt

Rolled in Mike Tyson's own Toad Terpene-infused blunt wraps

Rolled with Sour Diesel weed strain terpenes



Made in America: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies exemplify fine American artistry and feature premium ingredients for a consistently delightful smoking experience.

USDA Organic: The USDA organic seal proudly adorns Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies, certifying them as an organic product with an impressive 95 percent or more organic content.

800 mg: Each set of Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies tins combines 800mg, with 8 rolls thoughtfully infused at 100mg each for your enjoyment,

Lab Tested: All Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies undergo rigorous lab testing, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety for our customers.

Tyson Blunt Wraps: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies are expertly crafted using Mike Tyson's own tobacco-free blunt wraps.

Pure Hemp Flower: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies are exclusively crafted from pure hemp flower, ensuring an authentic and premium smoking experience.

High Potency Blend: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies offers a potent blend featuring THCP, THCA, HHCP, and D8 in a 95% concentration, complemented by 5% terpenes for flavor infusion.

Pocket-Friendly Case: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies come in a compact, pocket-friendly case that holds eight rolls per case.

Short Burn / Dogwalker: Tyson 2.0 Blunt Babies are a perfect match for a short and swiftly-burning stroll during your dog-walking adventure.

read more