VEGAN GUMMIES THC-A + THC-P EXPLOSIVE BLEND MANGO

by Zaleaf
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Ingredients: Pectin, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Citric Acid, MCT Oil, Soy Lecithin, FD&C Red No. 40, Purified Water, Hemp Extract Blend. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts wheat soy and milk products.

FDA Disclosure: This product has not been evaluated

by The Food and Drug Administration, it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This product contains a total Delta-9 THC concentration that

DOES NOT exceed 0.3% on dry weight basis.

About this strain

Mango, also known as "Mango OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing KC 33 with Afghani. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are sure to boost your mood. Mango is known to be a creeper strain, meaning that the effects come on slowly. This strain smells and tastes like its namesake, a bright juicy mango.

No product reviews
About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
