VEGAN GUMMIES THC-A + THC-P EXPLOSIVE BLEND WATERMELON

by Zaleaf
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Ingredients: Pectin, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Citric Acid, MCT Oil, Soy Lecithin, FD&C Red No. 40, Purified Water, Hemp Extract Blend. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts wheat soy and milk products.

FDA Disclosure: This product has not been evaluated

by The Food and Drug Administration, it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This product contains a total Delta-9 THC concentration that

DOES NOT exceed 0.3% on dry weight basis.

About this strain

Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content. 

No product reviews
About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
