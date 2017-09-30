Alien OG Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds

by Zamnesia
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

As a triple cross between Tahoe OG, Alien Kush, and ruderalis, Alien OG Automatic is a low-maintenance, high-reward cultivar. As an autoflowering indica-dominant variety, Alien OG Automatic stays short and manageable, topping off at around 90cm indoors and 100cm outdoors. Perfect for pokey spaces and smaller growing areas. After just 9–10 weeks after germination, Alien OG Automatic will reach full maturity and will be ready to harvest. When grown in the best possible conditions, you can expect to see a return of up to 400g/m² indoors and up to 200g/plant outdoors. Alien OG Automatic is teeming with a rich mix of terpenes that showcase strong notes of pine, citrus and subtle earthy undertones. Although slightly less THC (18%) is on offer when compared to the original Alien OG (22%), this strain still showcases a warm body high that builds up to the perfect cerebral euphoria with just a touch of psychedelic sensations.

About this strain

Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zamnesia
Zamnesia
Shop products
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item