Cosmic Noodles Automatic combines genetics from Alien OG, Rollercoaster Haze, and a select ruderalis specimen. The result? A hardy, strong auto strain that delivers great yields of funky, aromatic flowers in express time. Just like her photoperiod cousin, Cosmic Noodles Auto is 60% indica-dominant and boasts excellent growth traits. Pop these beans, and they'll quickly develop into healthy, vigorous vegetative plants with great structure. For the best results, grow Cosmic Noodles Auto in a high-quality medium, such as super soil, and do not implement any training.



Once in bloom, plants stretch a little, reaching maximum heights of 110cm indoors and outside. Roughly ten weeks after germination, your plants should be harvest-ready and reward you with a heavy haul of luscious, fragrant, and super-potent buds. On average, Cosmic Noodles Automatic produces yields of up to 450g/m² indoors and 200g/plant outside. Packing 21% THC and a rich mix of terpenes, Cosmic Noodles Auto boasts a delicious aroma blending notes of citrus, spice, and earth, as well as a balanced effect combining an initial cerebral euphoria followed by a relaxing body stone.

