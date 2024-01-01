About this product
Bred from the careful fusion of Alien OG and Rollercoaster Haze, Cosmic Noodles is a versatile strain that allows growers to enjoy heavy harvests with minimal effort. Roughly 60% indica-dominant, Cosmic Noodles is a vigorous hybrid strain that produces plants with great structure, strong side branches, and thick colas. Once in bloom, Cosmic Noodles plants may stretch considerably as they prepare to bear the weight of their thick flowers.
On average, mature Cosmic Noodles plants grow 150cm tall indoors and up to 180cm outdoors, making for a manageable grow suited to tents, grow rooms, greenhouses, and outdoor gardens alike. After 8–9 weeks of flowering, Cosmic Noodles plants will be harvest-ready, producing yields of up to 550g/m² indoors and 800g/plant outdoors. Cosmic Noodles flowers boast great structure, with tight stacks of calyxes and frosty resin that gives off a zest aroma with spicy undertones and delicate floral accents. With 25% THC and a rich mix of terps, Cosmic Noodles delivers a swift cerebral buzz followed by a lingering body high that'll leave you in a cosmic bliss for hours.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
