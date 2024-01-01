Bred from the careful fusion of Alien OG and Rollercoaster Haze, Cosmic Noodles is a versatile strain that allows growers to enjoy heavy harvests with minimal effort. Roughly 60% indica-dominant, Cosmic Noodles is a vigorous hybrid strain that produces plants with great structure, strong side branches, and thick colas. Once in bloom, Cosmic Noodles plants may stretch considerably as they prepare to bear the weight of their thick flowers.



On average, mature Cosmic Noodles plants grow 150cm tall indoors and up to 180cm outdoors, making for a manageable grow suited to tents, grow rooms, greenhouses, and outdoor gardens alike. After 8–9 weeks of flowering, Cosmic Noodles plants will be harvest-ready, producing yields of up to 550g/m² indoors and 800g/plant outdoors. Cosmic Noodles flowers boast great structure, with tight stacks of calyxes and frosty resin that gives off a zest aroma with spicy undertones and delicate floral accents. With 25% THC and a rich mix of terps, Cosmic Noodles delivers a swift cerebral buzz followed by a lingering body high that'll leave you in a cosmic bliss for hours.

