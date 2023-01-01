Do-Si-Dos was originally bred by Archive Seed Bank in 2016 and became an instant hit among any smokers lucky enough to inhale its sweet, floral smoke. In fact, Do-Si-Dos was crowned Leafly's Strain of The Year in 2021. Now, with the creation of Do-Si-Dos F1 by Zamnesia, growing real Do-Si-Dos weed at home has never been easier.



Preserving the original genetics of Archive's Do-Si-Dos, Zamnesia's Do-Si-Dos F1 comes from carefully inbred genetics lines of OGKB (OG Kush Breath) and Face Off OG. The result is a super vigorous autoflowering plant that grows just 55–75cm tall—ideal for small tents/rooms, stealthy outdoor grows, or large outdoor SOG setups. Like all F1 seeds, Zamnesia's Do-Si-Dos F1 boasts unbeatable stability and increased yields, producing up to 550g/m² or 150g/plant.



With little more than good soil and some TLC, these plants produce dense nuggets of candy-colored flowers with vibrant shades of green, purple, and orange, all topped with a milky coating of trichomes. Finally, with 25% THC, Zamnesia's Do-Si-Dos F1 produces a deeply relaxing stone, which is ideal for when you want to kick up your feet and unwind, or for medical patients needing long-lasting physical relief from their symptoms.

