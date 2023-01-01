About this product
Frosted Guava Automatic is the result of crossing Guava with Frosted Skywalker Auto. Such impressive genetics shine through from seed to harvest and well beyond. As a resilient and robust autoflowering strain, Frosted Guava Automatic flourishes in a wide variety of settings and climates. Barely reaching over 70cm, this strain is extremely easy to care for. Taking 10–11 weeks from seed to harvest, growers can expect around 500–550g/m² of buds indoors and 50–100g/plant outdoors.
Boasting rich, sweet, fruity flavours and aromas, Frosted Guava Automatic delivers in the taste department and is suitable for smoking, vaping, or creating edibles. With a mighty THC level of 25%, the strain delivers energetic, uplifting, and productive effects that are perfect for users looking to completely unwind.
Zamnesia
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.