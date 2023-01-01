About this product
Frosted Guava is a true all-rounder that can easily be cultivated both indoors and outdoors. Inside, it'll keep to itself and reach heights of around 100cm. When cultivated outdoors, plants have the potential to really stretch out and grow extremely tall. Frosted Guava takes an average of 10–11 weeks to flower, at the end of which it returns in the region of 400–450g/m² indoors and 450–500g/plant outdoors.
As its name suggests, users can anticipate the sweetness of guava mixed with a bit of melon and citrus. With a rich terpene and cannabinoid profile highlighted by 22% THC, Frosted Guava provides cerebral stimulation and euphoria that eventually settles into a full-body stone. With its frosty appearance, this strain is a great candidate for making hash and concentrates.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.