One for all the CBD fans out there, Green Cure CBD F1 Automatic has a lot going for it. The F1 genetics offer undemanding, uniform and resistant plants with high productivity potential. Add autoflowering genetics and a high CBD content of 18% and this variety may well become your new favourite for when you want clear-headed effects with no high at all. The aromas and flavours of sweet cookies and refreshing pine accompany this mindful, focused experience.



Created by combining CBD Fix and Royal Medic, Green Cure CBD F1 Automatic is a compact variety, peaking at 100cm with smaller specimens reaching as little as 70cm. That's a great size for any grow-op, particularly if you're working with small spaces or want to attract little attention. Your specimens won't require much work and after 11 weeks from seed, they will be ready for the shears. Once you dry these resinous flowers, you will have a sizeable stash! Plants can yield up to 450–500g/m² indoors and 100–150g each under the sun.

