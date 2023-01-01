About this product
A legendary strain named after the famous Boston Celtics basketball player, Larry Bird Kush is a balanced sativa/indica hybrid deriving from Sunset Sherbet mixed with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Easy to cultivate, Larry Bird Kush takes 9–10 weeks to fully flower, at the end of which plants will yield up to 700–750g/m² indoors and up to 700–750g/plant outdoors.
Larry Bird Kush develops aromatic buds teeming with grape-like scents that are bound to tantalise the senses. In terms of flavour, users can expect a satisfying mixture of earthiness and mint with a bit of pine and floral notes. This strain is ideal for smoking, vaping, or creating concentrates. When it comes to effects, Larry Bird Kush really delivers. Powered by 26% THC, the high is intense but hugely enjoyable. Gear up for uplifting and happy times with this one.
Larry Bird Kush develops aromatic buds teeming with grape-like scents that are bound to tantalise the senses. In terms of flavour, users can expect a satisfying mixture of earthiness and mint with a bit of pine and floral notes. This strain is ideal for smoking, vaping, or creating concentrates. When it comes to effects, Larry Bird Kush really delivers. Powered by 26% THC, the high is intense but hugely enjoyable. Gear up for uplifting and happy times with this one.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.