About this product
If refreshing citrus strains are your thing, you'll want to pay close attention to what Lemon Wonder Automatic has to offer. Although small in stature, this plant exceeds expectations in all areas. Given its ruderalis influence, the plant will generally take care of itself throughout its 8–9-week growing cycle. During this time, Lemon Wonder Automatic will mature up to 250–300g/m² of buds indoors, and around 100–150g/plant outdoors—a respectable harvest for a cultivar that won't reach higher than 80cm.
Thanks to an array of superb terpenes, Lemon Wonder Automatic delivers in both the flavour and effects departments. Whether smoked or vaped, you're in for rich citrus tastes accented with moments of sweetness and earth. With just 12% THC to its name, this strain may not be exceptionally powerful, but it provides the perfect soothing and uplifting high to enjoy whenever you’re in need of a little pick-me-up.
Thanks to an array of superb terpenes, Lemon Wonder Automatic delivers in both the flavour and effects departments. Whether smoked or vaped, you're in for rich citrus tastes accented with moments of sweetness and earth. With just 12% THC to its name, this strain may not be exceptionally powerful, but it provides the perfect soothing and uplifting high to enjoy whenever you’re in need of a little pick-me-up.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.