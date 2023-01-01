If refreshing citrus strains are your thing, you'll want to pay close attention to what Lemon Wonder Automatic has to offer. Although small in stature, this plant exceeds expectations in all areas. Given its ruderalis influence, the plant will generally take care of itself throughout its 8–9-week growing cycle. During this time, Lemon Wonder Automatic will mature up to 250–300g/m² of buds indoors, and around 100–150g/plant outdoors—a respectable harvest for a cultivar that won't reach higher than 80cm.



Thanks to an array of superb terpenes, Lemon Wonder Automatic delivers in both the flavour and effects departments. Whether smoked or vaped, you're in for rich citrus tastes accented with moments of sweetness and earth. With just 12% THC to its name, this strain may not be exceptionally powerful, but it provides the perfect soothing and uplifting high to enjoy whenever you’re in need of a little pick-me-up.

