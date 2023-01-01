About this product
Runtz is a beloved hybrid strain originally created by the Cookies Fam. Combining Gelato and Zkittlez genetics, Runtz boasts a sugary sweet aroma reminiscent of hard fruit candy. Now, growing this hybrid favourite is easier than ever before with Zamnesia Runtz Auto seeds. Growing up to 4ft (120cm) tall, Runtz Auto packs everything you love about the original into a simple, fast auto seed that goes from germination to harvest in just 70 days. Come harvest time, Zamnesia's Runtz Auto will reward you with great yields of dense, sticky flowers that boast a bold tropical fruit aroma and a strong, euphoric high powered by 23% THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.