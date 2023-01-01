Runtz is the result of crossing two hugely popular strains in the form of Gelato and Zkittlez. This flavourful, aromatic, and massively potent cultivar has taken the world by storm. With a brief flowering phase of 8–9 weeks, Runtz can be grown in a wide variety of environments and deliver exceptional results. Standing at around 130–180cm, Runtz has the potential to grow fairly tall, but is very receptive to LST and other training methods. Once ready to yield, growers can get their hands on around 450–500g/m² indoors and 400–450g/plant outdoors.



When it comes time to enjoy its buds, Runtz showcases massive flavours evoking memories of the sweetest candy from your childhood. These flavours are simply awesome and lend themselves well to smoking, vaping, and dabbing. With a whopping 27% THC to its name, Runtz delivers a deep and relaxing physical stone that, while it won't lock you to the couch, will provide you with the soothing effect you’re looking for.

Show more