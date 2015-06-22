As the end-product of a finely-tuned blend of Haze, Skunk and Northern Lights, Super Silver Haze builds upon its heritage to offer up something truly unique to cannabis fans. Taking just 8 weeks to flower, this is a fast-growing strain that's easy to manage. Once ready, growers will be rewarded with a return in the region of 500-550g/m² indoors and up to 500-550g/plant outdoors.



Super Silver Haze produces full, plump buds that will tantalise all the senses once harvested. The flavours are a gratifying rich blend of sweet and spicy that delivers whether smoked or vaped. Due to the unique flavour profile, many even create delicious concentrates out of this strain. When it comes to effects, Super Silver Haze showcases 20% THC on average that, mixed with the fine array of terpenes, offers an intense cerebral high that delivers plenty of euphoric and uplifting moments for all.

