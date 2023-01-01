With its thick, frosty buds, sweet melon aromas, and deeply relaxing stone, Zamnesia's Watermelon Candy clearly pays homage to California's Watermelon Zkittlez.



Now, with the creation of Watermelon Candy F1, however, you don't have to hit up a Cali dispensary to enjoy some real US fire. Watermelon Candy F1 by Zamnesia stems from a long line of inbred Watermelon and Candy Kush lines. Combined, these two strains have created a fast, autoflowering F1 hybrid that grows 60–80cm tall, is extremely vigorous, and holds up very well to both stress and pests. Watermelon Candy F1 plants perform well indoors and outside as well as in soil or soilless setups and take just 9–10 weeks to go from seed to harvest.



Come harvest time, Zamnesia's Watermelon Candy F1 plants will reward you with up to 450g/m² or 100g/plant of dense, golden-green flowers packing 25% THC, sweet, fruity and citric terps, and a relaxing, restorative stone—perfect as an evening nightcap or for when you seek natural relief from stress, pain, or insomnia.

