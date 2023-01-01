About this product
White Monster Automatic is a unique autoflowering original from Zamnesia Seeds. Ideal for beginner growers, thanks to her manageable height, resilience to pests/mould, and speed, White Monster Automatic seeds quickly grow into vigorous, strong seedlings. After vegging for roughly three weeks, plants will automatically start to bloom. As she flowers, White Monster Automatic develops strong, bright green buds with a compact structure and a sticky coating of trichomes. Her pungent, Skunk-like aroma combines floral, earthy, and woody hints, while her effects are characterised by a strong physical high that's ideal for nighttime use.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.