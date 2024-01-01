About this product
Blueberry Haze
by ZeedVault
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
Piff is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and euphoric. Piff has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Piff, before let us know! Leave a review.
