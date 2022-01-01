About this product
Bust out your kicks and pop the top off this full-spectrum Sativa Vanilla Cream craft soda, it’s time for a social sesh! Handbrewed with 10mg of fast-acting, tasteless THC and natural ingredients, this creamy smooth vegan classic is a throwback to deliciously retro good times.
About this brand
Zèle Cannabis-Infused Craft Beverages
If you love real, authentic craft soda flavour but don’t want a bitter, skunky, grassy cannabis taste… Zèle is the drink for you.
Our classic vegan and gluten-free sodas are carefully handbrewed with natural and organic top-shelf ingredients in craft-sized batches. Each flavour is meticulously balanced with specific full-spectrum extract using proprietary cannabis infusion technology to create impossibly delicious craft soda flavours with no bitter aftertaste.
Founded and formulated by the two young Canadian entrepreneurs behind Bubble Bud Inc., Zèle (French for ‘Zeal’) is the power that drives their passion for soda perfection and commitment to craft a deliciously chill experience for all to enjoy, day or night. Learn more about Zèle’s sativa and indica flavours at DrinkZele.ca.
