Zob Glass makes this awesome little beaker. It's approx. 14 inches tall. Don't let it's size fool you... this beaker gets the job done. It features a three prong ice pinch that lets you load the tube with ice, and get ice cold rips. A diffused down stem provides excellent diffusion. This beaker is made of 5mm. thick American glass. The folks at Zob really know style and function! Comes with the Zob standard 18mm. ground glass slide. Zob goes to great lengths to make sure every piece is one of a kind, so the label will most likely be different than the one pictured.