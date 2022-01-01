This beaker from Zob Glass will all your basic smoking needs. It's approx. 18 inches tall, and has a nice, big beaker bottom to fill with smoke. The diffused down stem adds percolation to the water, giving you smooth hits every time. For extra chilled rips, this pipe has a three prong ice pinch, allowing you to load it up with ice. This pipe takes a basic beaker and turns it into a stylish functional everyday piece! As with all Zob tubes, this one comes with an 18mm. ground glass slide. Zob goes to great lengths to make sure each piece is one of a kind, so each label will most likely be different than the one pictured.