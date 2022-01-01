This bad ass straight tube is made by Zob Glass. It's approx. 18 inches of face ripping goodness. A three prong ice pinch makes for icy cold rips when you pack it with ice. A diffused down stem bubbles the shit out of the water, cooling and filtering the smoke before you pull it into your lungs. The tube in made with 5mm. thick glass. The pipe comes with an 18mm. ground glass slide. Zob goes to great lengths to make each piece one of a kind, so each label will most likely be different than pictured.