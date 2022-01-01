This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case !



This Slim Straight Tube has been designed to be sturdier than ever before.

Its huge 20mm bottom ensures durability and includes an embossed Hoss Glass logo pattern.

The new disc ice catcher also keeps this piece looking clean and classy.



Dimensions :

Height: 14" Inches / 450mm

Joint Size: 14mm Bowl

Stem Length: 4" Inches / 10cm

Tube Diameter: 38mm

Thickness: 7mm



Includes :

(1) H160 - 38mm Straight Tube with Embossed Base



(1) YX10 - 10cm Downstem



(1) YX12P - 14mm Cone Bowl



(1) Hoss Glass Carry Case