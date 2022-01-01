About this product
This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case !
This Slim Straight Tube has been designed to be sturdier than ever before.
Its huge 20mm bottom ensures durability and includes an embossed Hoss Glass logo pattern.
The new disc ice catcher also keeps this piece looking clean and classy.
Dimensions :
Height: 14" Inches / 450mm
Joint Size: 14mm Bowl
Stem Length: 4" Inches / 10cm
Tube Diameter: 38mm
Thickness: 7mm
Includes :
(1) H160 - 38mm Straight Tube with Embossed Base
(1) YX10 - 10cm Downstem
(1) YX12P - 14mm Cone Bowl
(1) Hoss Glass Carry Case
