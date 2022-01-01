This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case !



This Beaker is much like our traditional beaker bongs, but has been updated to to be thicker all-around including a 10mm bottom, a thick joint, and 7mm glass wall thickness. It also has an updated disc ice-catcher to make it look more streamlined and modern. This beefy beaker is super reliable, and provides a great smoking experience.



Dimensions :

Height: 18" Inches / 450mm

Joint Size: 14mm Bowl

Stem Length:5.5" Inches / 14cm

Tube Diameter:50mm

Thickness: 7mm

Includes :

(1) H162 - 7mm Thick Joint Beaker



(1) YX10 - 14cm Diffuser Downstem with Cuts



(1) YX12P - 14mm Cone Bowl



(1) Hoss Glass Carry Case