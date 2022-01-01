This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case !



Beaker with 8 Arm Tree Percolator. This Beaker is much like the classic beaker with a few updates to styling and durability.

It has been designed with a thick 10mm glass bottom, a new streamlined ice catcher, a thick joint, and an 8 Arm Tree Percolator to allow for the smoothest hits.



Dimensions :

Height: 18" Inches / 450mm

Joint Size: 14mm Bowl

Stem Length:5.5" Inches / 14cm

Tube Diameter:50mm

Thickness: 5mm

Includes :

(1) H151 - Beaker with 8 Arm Tree Perc.



(1) YX10 - 14cm Downstem



(1) YX12P - 14mm Cone Bowl



(1) YX21C - 14mm Super Thick Bowl



(1) Q005 - 14mm Quartz Banger



(1) Hoss Glass Carry Case