This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts!



Thick Beaker with Colored Top. This Beaker is much like the classic beaker with a few updates to styling and durability. It has been designed with a thick 10mm glass bottom, a new streamlined ice catcher, and a thick joint. The Colored top also comes in a variety of five different colors. It provides a sleek new look to a classic piece

Dimensions :

Height: 18" Inches / 450mm

Joint Size: 14mm Bowl

Thickness: 7mm

Includes :

(1) H151 - Thick Beaker with Colored Top



(1) YX10C - 14cm Color Downstem



(1) YX12NCP - 14mm Cone Bowl



(1) YX21C - 14mm Super Thick Bowl



(1) Q005 - 14mm Quartz Banger



(1) Hoss Glass Carry Case