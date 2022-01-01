This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts!



The Holey Beaker. This 18" beaker bong embodies a traditional beaker shape, but has a whole new unique look. A grid-style diffuser attached to the base supports an inner section that has holes that pass through it. It does not require a downstem, and comes in a range of six colors.



Dimensions :

Height: 18" Inches / 450mm

Joint Size: 19mm Bowl

Thickness: 5mm

Includes :

(1) H149 - Holey Beaker with Colored Top



(1) YX12NCP - 19mm Cone Bowl



(1) YX21C - 19mm Super Thick Bowl



(1) Q005 - 19mm Quartz Banger



(1) Hoss Glass Carry Case