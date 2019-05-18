This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts!



The Holey Pyramid Beaker. This piece is unlike any other. We've taken our traditional Pyramid Beaker and included a permanent grid diffuser inside the base to give this bong a whole new look. Holes on each side pass through the base into an inner pyramid, and the top is available in six colors. It's a piece that will definitely turn some heads.



Dimensions :

Height: 18" Inches / 450mm

Joint Size: 19mm Bowl

Thickness: 5mm

Includes :

(1) H144 - Holey Pyramid Beaker with Colored Top



(1) YX12NCP - 19mm Cone Bowl



(1) YX21C - 19mm Super Thick Bowl



(1) Q005 - 19mm Banger



(1) Hoss Glass Carry-Case