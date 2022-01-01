This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts!



The Tartan Straight Tube is a graphic waterpipe for those with impeccable style. The pattern has a fabric-looking texture and creates a great visual affect. The Tube has a disc ice-catcher



Dimensions :

Height: 18" Inches / 450mm

Joint Size: 14mm Bowl

Stem Length:4" Inches / 10cm

Tube Diameter:50mm

Thickness: 5mm

Includes :

(1) H164 - Tartan Straight Tube



(1) YX10 - 10cm Tartan Diffuser Downstem



(1) YX12 - 14mm Tartan Cone Bowl



(1) YX21 - 14mm Super Thick Tartan Bowl



(1) Q005 - 14mm Quartz Banger



(1) Hoss Glass Carry Case