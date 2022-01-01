The Twisted Recycler Base is our first Build-A-Bong recycler which brings a whole new look to the Build-A-Bong lineup.

Attach this with other Hoss Glass parts and create your own cool setup.

The base recycles water up through the tube on the side, and it runs back down to the base through the center, while smoke percolates up into the top tube.

This makes for amazingly smooth hits.



Dimensions:

Height: 8" Inches / 200mm

Joint Size: 14mm Bowl

Thickness: 5mm

Includes:

(1) H168 - Recycler Base



(1) YX12NCP - 14mm Cone Bowl