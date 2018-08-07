Some of the most knowledgeable staff in the industry.
Sell most of their CBD products for cost plus.
Have the best flower in the country. Third party lab test almost everything.
Experienced growers but don't grow themselves so they can support the local farmers.
Official policy is to not provide menu or prices online, by phone or email. Makes it impossible to compare with other dispensaries. Given the location over 20 kms out of Victoria this can only be considered an option for nearby residents.