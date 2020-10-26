Last updated:
Your recently viewed
Shop by category
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Seeds
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Affinity Cannabis Store - Vancouver
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
5403 Victoria Drive, Vancouver, BC
License 450287
debit cards acceptedstorefrontCanada lprecreational
store Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
12:00pm-7:00pm
12:00pm-7:00pm
12:00pm-7:00pm
12:00pm-7:00pm
12:00pm-8:00pm
12:00pm-8:00pm
12:00pm-6:00pm
Photos of Affinity Cannabis Store - Vancouver
Show all photos
1 Review of Affinity Cannabis Store - Vancouver
5.0(1)
Quality
Service
Atmosphere
see all reviews
B........4
Yesterday
First and foremost: I’ve visited almost every dispensary from the lower mainland to the island up to Prince George. Hands down this dispensary sets its self apart from all other with TOP QUALITY PRODUCT great service and one of the best store setups I’ve seen. No pressure sales, great ambience with a bright menu and every time I’ve visited the vibes been lit 🔥